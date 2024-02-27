BS Yediyurappa Educational Qualifications

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa aka BSY was born on Feb 27, 1943 in Bookanakere village in Krishnarajpet taluk of Mandya district.
Not much is known about his early life and school education except that his mother passed away when he was four years old.
BS Yediyurappa did his Pre-University college education from Government College Mandya (Mysore University).
The politician was appointed as a first-division clerk in the social welfare department.
BS Yediyurappa soon quit to join as a clerk at the Veerbhadra Shastri's Shankara Rice Mill in Shikaripura.
BS Yediyurappa was associated with RSS from his college days and was also the Karyavaha of the Sangh's Shikaripur Unit in 1970.
Currently serving as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board Committee, he has been the Karnataka Chief Minister and has been a former Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly over different timelines.