23 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Byju Raveendran is an Indian entrepreneur, investor, and educator. He is the founder of BYJU'S, one of India's leading educational technology companies.
He was born in 1980 in the Azhikode village of Kerala. Reporedly, Byju studied at a Malayalam medium school.
Raveendran's parents were both teachers, with his mother teaching mathematics and his father teaching physics.
Byju Raveendran holds a B.Tech degree from the Government College of Engineering, Kannur.
The founder and CEO of ed-tech giant Byju's first job was service engineer at a shipping company.
He then appeared for the CAT examination. and scored in the 100th percentile.
Byju Raveendran achieved a perfect score (100 percentile) in the Common Admission Test (CAT) not just once but twice.
It was in 2007 that he founded the test preparation business Byju's Classes.
Soon in 2011, Byju Raveendran founded Byju's with his wife, Divya Gokulnath.
