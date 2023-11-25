The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023.
25 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The examination will be held in three sessions.
CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.
The duration of the test will be 120 minutes
The Test will have the following three sections| Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
Candidates are also advised to report to the assigned examination centre at least one hour 30 minutes before the start of the examination.
Candidates must follow the dress codes as mentioned in the CAT admit card.
Jewellery strictly prohibited.
Shoes, caps, jackets, and clothes that have large pockets and metal attachments are not permitted.
They are required to reach to the exam centre according to the reporting time mentioned on the CAT hall ticket.
Candidates must make their own travel and stay arrangements for attending the entrance examination.
Apart from the CAT admit card, candidates must bring a valid id proof to the exam centre.
No parents or guardians accompanying the candidate will be allowed to enter inside the test centre/venue.
Any communication device like Mobile Phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphones, Pagers, Health Bands, etc are also prohibited.
CAT Result Date| Second week of January, 2024 (Tentative)