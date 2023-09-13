Keeping your child motivated during the preparation for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 is important for their success.
Sumaila Zaman
As the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams approach, here are 10 tips to motivate your students.
Break Down Goals| Try to Break the study goals into smaller, and manageable tasks.
Create a Study Schedule| Encourage your child to create a study timetable. It should include regular breaks and must cover all subjects.
Create a Positive Environment| Provide a conducive study environment at home with a quiet study space. Try to minimize distractions to help your kid concentrate more.
Encourage Self-care| Emphasize the importance of self-care, including proper nutrition, daily exercise, and sound sleep.
Reward System| Try to Implement a reward system where students earn small incentives for achieving study goals.
Reduce Exam Anxiety| Teach your kid relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing and meditation, to manage exam anxiety.
Practice and Revision| Help your child to solve mock tests and previous year's question papers. This can boost confidence.
Offer Emotional Support| Let your kid know that you believe in them and their abilities.
Provide Resources| Ensure your kid has access to necessary study materials, including the latest textbooks, solved previous year's papers, and online resources.
Emphasize Learning Over Grades: Remind your kid that the purpose of exams is not just to get good marks but to learn and understand the subject matter.
The Board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2024.
