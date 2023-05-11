When Will CBSE Board Results Be Declared?
11 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The CBSE is expected to declare CBSE Class 10th and 12th results this week.
The board is yet to officially announce the dates for CBSE Board Results 2023.
A fake circular was running on the social media claiming CBSE will announce the results on May 11.
Students need to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates on CBSE Board Results 2023.
After the board results are declared, the students can check it on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in.
Students can also check their results on UMANG App and Digilocker app also.
The CBSE this time will not announce the names of the board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12.
