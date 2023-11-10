Procrastination| Begin your exam preparations earliest to allow for a more thorough understanding of the subjects.

10 Nov, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Ignoring the Syllabus| Neglecting any part of the syllabus can lead to gaps in your knowledge, thus it can also affect your performance in the examination.

Skipping Revision| Avoid the mistake of neglecting revision, as it reinforces what you've learned and helps in better recall during the examination.

Overloading with Study Material| Going through too many study materials can be overwhelming. Just stick to only reliable sources.

Ignoring Exam Instructions| Ignoring the exam day guidelines can lead to mistakes.

Ignoring Previous Years' Papers| Dont skip going through the previous years' question papers.

Neglecting Health and Well-being| Lack of sleep, poor diet, and insufficient physical activity can impact your ability to concentrate.

Overconfidence| While confidence is good, overconfidence can lead to complacency. Try to stay focused.

Ignoring Feedback| Pay attention to feedback from teachers, guardians and parents. Use it to identify areas for improvement.

Ignoring Weak Subjects And Topics| Try to devote more time to weaker subjects and topics. Neglecting it can lead to lower overall performance.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: 10 Unknown Facts About First President of Turkey

 Find Out More