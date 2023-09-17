CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams from February 15, 2024.
17 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Students often face various kinds of stress, including academic pressure, social challenges, and extracurricular activities.
Yoga can be an effective way for students to manage stress.
Here are some yoga asanas (poses) that can help students deal with stress:
Padahastasana(Standing Forward Bend)
Pashchimottanasana(Seated Forward Bend, or Intense Dorsal Stretch)
A detailed subject-wise CBSE date sheet is expected to be released on its website.
These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024.
Students can download CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023 and CBSE Class 12th datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 Date And Time