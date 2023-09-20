CBSE Board Exams 2024: 10 Effective Ways to Deal With Exam Stress

20 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Managing stress during CBSE board exams is important for both the mental and physical well-being of a student.

Here are 10 ways that will help you manage CBSE board exam stress.

Effective Study Plan| Make a well-structured study schedule that includes breaks and sufficient sleep.

Healthy Lifestyle| Maintain a balanced diet with nutritious meals. Prioritize sleep.

Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques| Practice deep breathing exercises to calm yourself. Try meditation or yoga.

Time Management| Avoid procrastination and tackle difficult subjects first.

Healthy Distractions| Engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy to relax and unwind.

Positive Self-Talk| Believe in yourself and remind yourself of your previous achievements.

Practice Past Papers| Solve previous years' question papers to get a feel for the exam pattern.

Stay Informed| Be aware of the exam schedule, format, marking scheme, and other guidelines.

Acceptance| Accept that you can't control everything. So, focus on doing your best.

Stay Organized| Keep your study materials, notes, and textbooks organized. A clutter-free study environment can reduce stress.

