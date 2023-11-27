The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations anytime soon
27 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th date sheets 2024 can be downloaded by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Check Effective Tips to Score Good Marks in Chemistry
Understand the Syllabus| Familiarize yourself with the CBSE Chemistry syllabus 2023-24.
Clear Diagrams and Equations| Practice drawing diagrams neatly and writing chemical equations accurately.
Regular Practice | Solve numerical problems, equations, and chemical reactions regularly.
Use Mnemonics and Short Tricks|
Utilize mnemonics, short tricks, and memory aids to remember complex chemical reactions, formulas, and periodic trends.
Learn Key Concepts|Focus on topics like Rutherford's model, Bohr's model, quantum mechanical model, and the modern structure of an atom.
Concentrate on essential topics such as hydrocarbons, organic compounds containing oxygen and nitrogen, biomolecules, and polymers.
Refer to Textbooks| Use prescribed textbooks and reference materials for in-depth understanding and clarification of doubts.
Chemical Equations and Reactions|
Practice balancing chemical equations and understand the electron transfer processes in redox reactions related to electrochemistry.
