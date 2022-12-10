CBSE Board Exams 2023: 5 Important Tips For Students to Ace Exam

Board exams are often regarded as rites of passage for students, and rightly so, as they bring students one step closer to their desired academic careers. Check 5 Important Tips For Students to Ace Exam.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
While preparing for the exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. Candidates must also revise all formulae, topics before preparing for the exams.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
Age old formula to score good marks in Board exams is to solve sample papers and previous year question papers. Solving CBSE Board Exam 2022 question paper regularly can help you analyze your preparation.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
It is very important for students to disconnect from every social media platform. Do not engage in social media activities in the last month, as it has been observed that social media platforms are more prone to increasing stress among students than reducing it.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
Healthy food helps in maintaining healthy mind and body that eventually allows a student to combat stress. Green vegetables, protein sources, and plenty of fruits should be included in student's diet.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
10 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!