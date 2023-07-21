The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10, 12 exam dates for the academic year 2023-24.
21 Jul, 2023
The exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2024.
A complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released soon on its official website.
These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024.
All the organisations hosting any examinations are required to fix the dates of their examinations in view of the said schedule of Board examinations.
Once published, students can download CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023 and CBSE Class 12th datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.
How to Download the CBSE date sheet 2024?
Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link.
Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.
Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
