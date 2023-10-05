Handling exam stress and test anxiety is important to perform your best during board exams.
05 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Effective Tips to Overcome Board Exam Stress And Anxiety
Start Early| Begin your preparations well in advance. This will allow you to cover the syllabus systematically. It will even reduce last-minute stress.
A Positive Mindset| Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations. Focus on your strengths and you will get positive results.
Healthy Lifestyle, And Food Habits| Have a balanced diet and get enough sound sleep.
Practice Regularly| Practice, Practice, Practice until you succeed. Practicing sample papers will boost your confidence.
Avoid Multitask| The quality of your work may be compromised if you multitask. To attain your objective or target, it is preferable to concentrate on one thing at a time.
Make a productive timetable| Make a schedule that allocates enough time for every subject. You must stick to the schedule diligently.
Avoid Distractions| There may be numerous things around you that could distract you from your studies and exam preparation. Social media is one such example. Avoid distractions during your preparation time.
Deep Breathing and Relaxation Techniques| Practice deep breathing exercises and relaxation techniques such as meditation to calm your nerves.
Plan frequent breaks| Take some time to relax and unwind.
Avoid Comparisons| Don't compare yourself to others. Everyone has their own pace and strengths. Believe in yourself.
