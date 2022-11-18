The CBSE and CISCE are all set to announce datesheet for Class 10th, 12th board exams anytime soon. The CBSE, ICSE and ISC board exams for 2023 are set to happen from February to March.
CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said datesheet for Class 10th and 12th will be released in December and clarified that there is no chance of release of the datesheet now.
Once the CBSE, CISCE Date sheets are released, the candidates will be able to download from the official websites.
The CBSE said the board exams for 2023 will be held for 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be derived from internal assessments or practical examinations.
The CBSE has alerted the students and parents regarding a fake datesheet that is being circulated over social media and said it will inform all regarding Class 10th, 12th datesheet via official website.
