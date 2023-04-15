CBSE Board Results Date and Time
15 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 will be declared on the official website – cbse.gov.in.
CBSE 10th result 2023 is likely to be declared between May 15 and 26.
Around 38 lakh students have appeared for CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations this year.
For CBSE Board Results 2023, students need to check the latest announcements on official website.
CBSE 10th exams 2023 were held from 15 February to 21 March and Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 5.
To pass CBSE board exams, students are required to score minimum 33 percent marks in every subject.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India