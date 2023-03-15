CBSE 10th Hindi Board Exam: Tips to Secure Good Marks

15 Mar, 2023
In addition to the three hours allotted, the CBSE Board allows students 15 minutes to read the question papers.Students must use the 15 minutes to read the unseen passage questions and literature questions. Students should devise a strategy to attempt the question within the allotted 15 minutes.
15 Mar, 2023
Before submitting the exam paper, revise your answers. Correct any spelling or punctuation errors. Check that you have labeled all of the question numbers correctly.
15 Mar, 2023
Many students make the error of believing that the more they write, the higher their grade will be. This is untrue. The word count allotted for each question must be followed by students.
15 Mar, 2023
Try to follow the order of the questions as they appear on the test. To avoid any kind of confusion for both you and the examiner, follow the order of the questions on the paper. If you must temporarily skip a question, give yourself enough time to attempt it and return to it later.
15 Mar, 2023
Finally, time management is an evergreen examination tip that will never go out of style. Students must manage their time wisely in order to properly attempt each question. Determine and divide your time for each section of the question paper. You will not lose track of time if you are stuck on a single question.
15 Mar, 2023
