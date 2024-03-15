CBSE 10th Result 2024: Class 10th Result Date and Time
15 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 soon.
Students can download the CBSE Class 10th Result from the official websites https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://results.cbse.nic.in/, digilocker and SMS.
Media reports suggest that CBSE Class 10th Results is likely to be declared in May.However, neither the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, nor the board officials have announced the date and time for the release of CBSE Class 10 Results.
CBSE conducted the Secondary School Examination between February 15 to March 13, 2024.
Last year, CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 was declared on May 12, 2023
To access the CBSE 10th Marksheet, a student must enter his/her CBSE Roll number, school number, and security pin.
CBSE 10th result date(tentative): May, 2024
