CBSE will release the CBSE Class 12 2023 date sheet for private students along with regular students on cbse.gov.in.
Candidates should know note that there is no official word regarding the release of the date sheet. However, the board is expected to release it by November-end.
CBSE will begin Class 10, 12 board exam from February 15, 2023 and the practical and internal exams will be held starting January 01, 2023.
CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet mentions information such as exam dates, subjects, timings and other general instructions.
CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said datesheet for Class 10th and 12th will be released in December and clarified that there is no chance of release of the datesheet now.
