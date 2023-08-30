The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 dates.
30 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 anytime soon.
Once it is released, the timetable for the Class 10, 12 exams will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released.
These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024,” CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official notification said.
As per the past year’s trends, the board is expected to release the CBSE datesheet 2024 in the month of December.
Meanwhile, neither the CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj nor the board officials have announced the CBSE Board exam date 2024 for Class 10 and 12.
Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme.
Sample papers are often designed to mimic the actual exam pattern and structure.
The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course.
The last date to submit LOC is September 18, 2023(without late fees)
