The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination.
12 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The registration process will begin today, September 12, 2023.
The private students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams in 2024 can apply online by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.
The Board will close the CBSE Private application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on October 11.
The examination fee for an Indian student for 5 subjects is Rs 1,500.
The last date for applicants registering with a late fee is October 19.
All those private students who wish to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of February/ March/April 2024 can register themselves by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE will conduct the board examinations for private students in February, March and April 2024 along with the Board’s main examination 2024.
Go to the CBSE official website-cbse.gov.in.
Click on the CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link.
Click on the examination form link. Fill in the required details.
Cross-check details carefully and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the CBSE board exam form and download the confirmation page.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released soon on its official website.
These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.