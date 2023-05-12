How to Check Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Online?
12 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Visit the CBSE's official website: Go to the CBSE's official website, www.cbse.gov.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.
Look for the section titled "Result": Navigate to the "Results" or "Examinations" area of the website.
Choose the appropriate exam: CBSE administers a variety of exams, including Class 10, Class 12, and others. Click on the link for the exam whose results you want to see.
Enter the following information: Details such as your roll number, school code, centre number, or other essential information will usually be required. Make sure you have all of the relevant information ahead of time.
Submit and view the result: After filling out the form, click the "Submit" or "View Result" button. Your outcome should be visible on the screen.
Print it out.
