CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time
02 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date and Time have not been officially announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Once CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2023 is declared, students can download the marksheets on DigiLocker.
Students need to keep their admit card handy to check the CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, Class 12 on the official websites.
Candidates can check CBSE Board Result 2023 on these websites too -cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2023 and CBSE 12th Result 2023 may likely be declared within the first or second week of May.
Nearly 18 lakh students are believed to have taken the CBSE 10th board examination.
The CBSE Class 10th Board Examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21.
