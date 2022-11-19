All you need to know about CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration date to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 till November 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Eligible candidates can apply online for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Students who have passed the CBSE Class 10th examination and are the only child of their parents, can apply for the scholarship. (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
The schools are required to verify the application of students by December 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
