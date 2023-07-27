The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations soon.
27 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.
The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/.
At present, no official confirmation regarding the result date has been made Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examination.
CBSE Supplementary Result is expected to be announced on July 27 and July 28, 2023.
The dates mentioned here are tentative. No official statement has been released by the board yet.
How to Download CBSE Supplementary Result?
Go to the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”
Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
