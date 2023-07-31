The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result soon.
The Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date.
Media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.
Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in
According to the date sheet, the CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023.
The Board will conduct the CBSE Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17.
The board will issue a consolidated marksheet to those students who pass in the examination.
