Know How to Apply Offline

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure -3).Last date for receipt of application is 08.04.2023. No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.Addressed the application, Super scribing “Application for the post of BC Supervisor on contract basis for FY-2023-24″ to Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, 1st floor, Bombay Market, G.E. Road, Raipur-492001(C.G.),” reads the official notification.(P.C. Freepik.com)

29 Mar, 2023