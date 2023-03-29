Central Bank of India Is Hiring!

Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the engagement of Business Correspondent Supervisor for supervising BC activities on a contract basis.

Central Bank of India Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

Bank Eligibility Criteria For Young Candidates

Minimum qualification should be graduate with Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc.), however qualification like M. Sc. (IT)/ BE (IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference. Should be in the age group of 21-45 years at the time of appointment. The maximum age for continuation of BC supervisors will be 60 years.

Selection and Approval of BC Supervisor

The selection will be held through interview process.

Last Date to Apply

The last date to submit the application is April 8, 2023.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Know How to Apply Offline

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure -3).Last date for receipt of application is 08.04.2023. No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.Addressed the application, Super scribing "Application for the post of BC Supervisor on contract basis for FY-2023-24″ to Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, 1st floor, Bombay Market, G.E. Road, Raipur-492001(C.G.)," reads the official notification.

