CGPSC State Service Exam: Registration, Eligibility, And More
01 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the registration from December 1 to December 30.
Candidates who are interested in applying for the post can register on the website- psc.cg.gov.in
The registered candidates are also allowed to edit their applications from December 31, 2023 to January 3, 2024
The basic eligibility requirement is that the candidate must be a graduate and have an age of 21 to 40 years.
The exam is to be held in 3 stages- prelims, mains, and interviews.
The first exam i.e. preliminary will be conducted on February 11, 2024, and the mains will take place from June 3 to 16.
To advance to the mains, candidates in the general category must receive 33 per cent of the possible points in the preliminary exam, while those in the reserved category must receive 23 per cent.
