CEC Rajiv Kumar Educational Qualifications

13 Mar, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Rajiv Kumar was born on February 19, 1960 and is currently the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Not much is known about Rajiv Kumar's family and school education.

Rajiv Kumar holds a degree in BSc, LLB, PGDM and a Master's Degree in Public Policy.

The CEC did his LLB from Delhi University between 1979-82.

Rajiv Kumar has been an alumnus of the TERI School of Advanced Studies.

An IAS officer of the 1984 Batch, Rajiv Kumar is from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre.

Before being the CEC from Sept 1, 2020, Rajiv Kumar has been the Director of RBI, SBI and NABARD.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TCS Chief K Krithivasan Educational Qualifications

 Find Out More