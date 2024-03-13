CEC Rajiv Kumar Educational Qualifications
13 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Rajiv Kumar was born on February 19, 1960 and is currently the Chief Election Commissioner of India.
Not much is known about Rajiv Kumar's family and school education.
Rajiv Kumar holds a degree in BSc, LLB, PGDM and a Master's Degree in Public Policy.
The CEC did his LLB from Delhi University between 1979-82.
Rajiv Kumar has been an alumnus of the TERI School of Advanced Studies.
An IAS officer of the 1984 Batch, Rajiv Kumar is from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre.
Before being the CEC from Sept 1, 2020, Rajiv Kumar has been the Director of RBI, SBI and NABARD.
