Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Educational Qualifications
27 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was born and brought up in Maharashtra.
His father was Rambhau Ganapat Chaudhari and his mother was a school headmistress.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari went to primary school in Nanded and then his family shifted to Hyderabad.
Here, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari did his schooling from BHEL Higher Secondary School and then moved to Pune.
In Pune, the CAS enrolled into a military school and is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, the Air Force Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was commissioned in the IAF as a fighter pilot on December 29, 1982.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari currently serves as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS); earlier he served as the Vice Chief of Air Staff and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Educational Qualifications