General Manoj Pande Educational Qualifications

15 Feb, 2024
General Manoj Pande was born on May 6, 1962 in Nagpur.
General Manoj Pande's father was a consulting Psychotherapist and his mother was an announcer and host with All India Radio.
Speaking about General Manoj Pande's early education, he did his scholing from Kendriya Vidyalaya.
After schooling, the CoAS joined the 61st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1979.
Here, he was assigned the Lima Squadron and from here, he graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science.
General Manoj Pande joined the Indian Military Academy after graduation and then attended the College of Military Engineering in Pune and earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering.
General Manoj Pande is currently serving as the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of India.
