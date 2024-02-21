Admiral R Hari Kumar Educational Qualifications
Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar was born on April 12, 1962 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Admiral R HariKumar attended three schools, the first being Sacred Hearts Convent School in Thanjavur and the second was Carmel Convent School, Thiruvananthapuram.
The CNS also went to the Mannam Memorial Residential High School in Thiruvananthapuram.
Admiral R Hari Kumar joined the 61st course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) where he was assigned the Juliet Squadron and graduated in 1981.
He went to the Naval Staff Course at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island; he has a BA degree from JNU, an MA degree from King's College, London.
The Chief Of Naval Staff also has an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Mumbai University and PG Diploma in shipping management from Narottam Morarjee Institute of Shipping, Mumbai.
Admiral R Hari Kumar also attended the Army Higher Command Course at the Army War College, Mhow in 2004 and the Royal College of Defence Studies, London in 2009.
