Christ University is a deemed-to-be-university located in Bangalore, Karnataka.
11 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
All you need to know about Christ University BBA programme registrations process.
Christ University has started the registration process for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes 2024.
Candidates can fill up BBA application form at christuniversity.in.
The last date to submit the Christ University BBA application form 2024 by April 28, 2024.
BBA Fee Structure For 1 Year(Karnataka): Rs 229,000
BBA Fee Structure For 1 Year(Other Indian States): 249,000 INR
BBA Fee Structure For 1 Year(NRI): 359,000 INR
BBA Fee Structure For 1 Year(SAARC / AFRICA / PIO / OCI / ASEAN): 5,200 USD
BBA Fee Structure For 1 Year(Other Foreign Nationals): 5,800 USD
BBA) (Finance and International Business/Honours/Honours with Research)| Eligibility for the programme is a pass at the +2 level (Karnataka PUC / ISC / CBSE / NIOS / State Boards) in any stream (Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce & Management, Sciences) from any recognised Board in India.
Candidates writing the +2 examinations in March-May 2024 may apply with their class X and XI marks.
