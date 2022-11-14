CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Steps to Download Subject-Wise ISC 12th Specimen Question Papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 sample papers at at cisce.org.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)

Visit CISCE Official Website

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

Check I.S.C Class XII section.

On the homepage, go to the "I.S.C Class XII" section.

Click on SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS designated link

Now click on the "Specimen Question Papers" option.

Check Year

Click on "SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS XII." Now click "Year 2023."

Download ISC Specimen question papers

The ISC Specimen question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

