CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Steps to Download Subject-Wise ISC 12th Specimen Question Papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 sample papers at at cisce.org.
Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.
On the homepage, go to the "I.S.C Class XII" section.
Now click on the "Specimen Question Papers" option.
Click on "SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS XII." Now click "Year 2023."
The ISC Specimen question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.
