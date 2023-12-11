CJI DY Chandrachud Educational Qualifications
11 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959 in Mumbai.
His father, Yeshwant Vishnu Chandeachud was the longest serving Chief Justice of India.
CJI Chandrachud's schooling is done from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and St. Columba's School, Delhi.
CJI DY Chandrachud graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi with honours in economics and mathematics.
He obtained his LLB from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University and then an LLM degree from Harward Law School.
CJI DY Chandrachud was awarded the prestigious Inlaks Scholarship and the Joseph H Beale Prize at Harward.
At Harward, CJI Chandrachud completed a Doctorate of Juridicial Science in 1986.
After being a judge a Bombay HC, CJ of Allahaad High Court and a SC Judge, DY Chandrachud was sworn in as the CJI on 9 November, 2022.
