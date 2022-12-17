Eat healthy

It is important to have a wholesome meal a day before the CLAT 2023 so that you are fit to give the exam. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Dec, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

Sleep well

You need at least good hours of sleep to wake up fresh and appear for the exam. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Dec, 2022

Keeping exam items ready

Candidates are advised to keep their Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs ready for the CLAT 2023 exam. (Photo: Pixabay)

17 Dec, 2022

Explaining answers to others

Try explaining the answers to others and in that way you know how well you have studied a topic.

17 Dec, 2022

Revise old topics

Practice and revision is the key to success so candidates are advised to follow that.

17 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Google Plans To Be Your Best Shopping Mate, Will Notify On Price Drops Of Favourite Brands

 Find Out More