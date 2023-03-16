CRPF Constable Jobs 2023: Vacancy, Salary Here

Check details related to CRPF Constable recruitment here.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen).
9,212(Male-9105& Female-107) vacancies to be filled through Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023.
The registration process is scheduled to begin on March 27. The last date to apply is April 25.
Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 -69,100)
CT/Driver: Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt.
Applications must be submitted in ONLINE mode at the official website of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in.
