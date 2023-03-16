CRPF Constable Jobs 2023: Vacancy, Salary Here

Check details related to CRPF Constable recruitment here.

16 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

CRPF Jobs 2023

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen).(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

CRPF Jobs: Check Vacancy

9,212(Male-9105& Female-107) vacancies to be filled through Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

Registration Start & End Date

The registration process is scheduled to begin on March 27. The last date to apply is April 25.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

CRPF Pay Scale

Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 -69,100)(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

Education Qualification

CT/Driver: Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

How to Apply?

Applications must be submitted in ONLINE mode at the official website of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

16 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ISL FINAL: ATKMB vs BFC- Players to Watch Out

 Find Out More