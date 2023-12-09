Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) established in 1942, is an Autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India.
09 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates will be hired for Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P) and Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P).
Start date and time of submission of Online Application Form
& Payment of Application Fee (online) through Debit Card/
Credit Card/Net Banking/UP|08/12/2023 (Friday)
Last Date and time of submission of Online Application Form
(Thereafter website link will be disabled)| January 12, 2024
Total Vacancy| Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): 76
Total Vacancy| Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P): 368
Section Officer Essential Qualification | University Degree
Assistant Section Officer Essential Qualification| University Degree
Classification and Pay Level / Pay Matrix of Section Officer|Group B (Gazetted)
Pay Level – 8, Cell – 1
(Rs. 47,600 –Rs. 1,51,100)
Classification and Pay Level / Pay Matrix of Assistant Section Officer|Group B (Non-Gazetted)
Pay Level–7, Cell–1(Rs.44,900–1,42,400)
Tentative Date of Stage I Examination| February, 2024
Tentative Date of Stage II Examination| Will be Notified on CSIR Website.
Eligible candidates are required to apply on-line through CSIR website: website i.e. https://www.csir.res.in/. No other mode of application will be accepted.
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Women/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Employees are
exempted from submission of application fee.
6. On successful completion of the transaction, an e-Receipt will be generated.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: UPMSP Intermediate And High School Schedule