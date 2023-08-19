CTET Exam is being conducted by CBSE on August 20, 2023 in offline mode. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website

19 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

CTET Self Declaration Form is present on the first page of the CTET Admit Card, carry it to the exam hall with your admit card

Fill CTET Self Declaration Form by writing your name, roll number, date of examination, name-address of exam centre and your signature

Reach the examination hall 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam

Do NOT carry any textual material, pencil/geometry box, plastic pouch, eraser, scale or writing pad

You are NOT allowed to wear any kind of wrist watch of gold/artificial ornaments to the exam

Wallets, handbags and goggles are also banned inside the exam hall

Electronic devices like smartphone, camera, bluetooth, electronic pen, calculator or earphones are not permitted

If you reach after the paper has begun, you will not be allowed to sit for the exam under any circumstances

Smoking, chewing gutka or spiting in the examination hall is strictly prohibited

You are not allowed to bring any snacks, tea coffee or cold drink inside the examination hall

Rough work will ONLY be done in the rough sheet provided at the test centre, you cannot carry one from home

