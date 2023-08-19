CTET Exam is being conducted by CBSE on August 20, 2023 in offline mode. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website
19 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
CTET Self Declaration Form is present on the first page of the CTET Admit Card, carry it to the exam hall with your admit card
Fill CTET Self Declaration Form by writing your name, roll number, date of examination, name-address of exam centre and your signature
Reach the examination hall 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam
Do NOT carry any textual material, pencil/geometry box, plastic pouch, eraser, scale or writing pad
You are NOT allowed to wear any kind of wrist watch of gold/artificial ornaments to the exam
Wallets, handbags and goggles are also banned inside the exam hall
Electronic devices like smartphone, camera, bluetooth, electronic pen, calculator or earphones are not permitted
If you reach after the paper has begun, you will not be allowed to sit for the exam under any circumstances
Smoking, chewing gutka or spiting in the examination hall is strictly prohibited
You are not allowed to bring any snacks, tea coffee or cold drink inside the examination hall
Rough work will ONLY be done in the rough sheet provided at the test centre, you cannot carry one from home
