The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result this week.
20 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Aspirants can download the CBSE CTET Result at https://ctet.nic.in/.
The Board will issue the CBSE CTET 2023 final answer key.
CBSE CTET 2023 final answer key will be prepared after verifying the grievances received from the candidates.
Based on the final answer key, the Board will declare the CTET results 2023.
This year, the examination for paper 1 and paper 2 was held on August 20 at various exam centres
CTET Answer Key was released on September 15, 2023.
CTET Qualifying Marks| General: 90; Qualifying Percentage: 60%
CTET Qualifying Marks| Reserved
(SC/ST/OBC/PwD): 82.5 Qualifying Percentage: 55%
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Last Date to Raise Objections: September 18, 2023
