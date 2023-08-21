The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully conducted the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, August 20.
21 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Board is expected to release the CTET Provisional answer key along with the recorded response and question paper.
This time, over 25 lakh students have appeared for the competitive examination.
CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released by the end of August.
At present, the Board has not released CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Date.
Once released, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key at ctet.nic.in.
Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key.
To raise objections on CTET 2023 answer key, the candidates need to pay a certain processing fee per question.
One can download the CTET answer key 2023 using the application number and password.
The official CTET Result 2023 date will be announced soon.
To qualify for the exam, Candidates belonging to Unreserved category must obtain at least 60 per cent(90 marks out of total 150).
Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ PwD category are requried to obtain 55 per cent(82.5 out of 150)
