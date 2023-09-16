The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET).
15 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
You can download the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – ctet.nic.in
To access the answer key, a student needs to enter his/her roll number and password.
Your CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 will appear on your screen.
Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on August 20, 2023.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18, 2023.
A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through a credit/debit card.
The fee once paid is non-refundable.
If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded.
The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.
