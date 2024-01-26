he Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 for the January session anytime soon.
26 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session was held on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
The examination was held for two papers. The OMR answer sheet and the Answer Keys of CTET examination will be displayed on official website of CTET.
Candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2024 at https://ctet.nic.in/.
As per the media reports, CTET answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. However, it is not confirmed.
The Board officials have not confirmed the CTET Answer Key Release Date And Time
The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer(s)with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they arenot satisfied with any of the answer(s).
Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will beconsidered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz.email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them.
The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) marksheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.
