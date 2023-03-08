Delhi High Court Jobs 2023: Check Vacancy, Salary

08 Mar, 2023
Delhi High Court (DHC) is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant.
A total of 127 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Senior Personal Assistant: Graduate from a recognised University and having speed of not less than 110 .p.m. in Shorthand(English) and 40w.p.m. in Typewriting(English) on Computer with good working knowledge of computer.
Senior Personal Assistant: Group-'B' 8th level of pay matrix of 7th CPC.
Personal Assistant: Group-'B' 7th level of pay matrix of 7th CPC
The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023.
Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
