Delhi High Court Jobs 2023: Check Vacancy, Salary

Delhi HC Jobs: Check Job Post

Delhi High Court (DHC) is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Delhi High Court Vacancy

A total of 127 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Educational Qualification Required

Senior Personal Assistant: Graduate from a recognised University and having speed of not less than 110 .p.m. in Shorthand(English) and 40w.p.m. in Typewriting(English) on Computer with good working knowledge of computer.

Delhi High Court Salary

Senior Personal Assistant: Group-'B' 8th level of pay matrix of 7th CPC.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Delhi High Court Personal Assistant Salary

Personal Assistant: Group-'B' 7th level of pay matrix of 7th CPC

Last Date

The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

