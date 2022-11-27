Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: From Registration to Eligibility; All You Need to Know

Check important dates, and other details.

27 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools will begin on December 01, 2022.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admission Begins

The admission process will begin on December 01, 2022.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Last Date to Apply

The last date for submission of the online application form in schools is December 23, 2022.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admission Criteria

It is to be noted that all private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by November 28.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

First Merit List

The first list will be announced on January 20, 2023.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Second Merit List

Following this, the second list, if any, including waiting list will be issued on February 06, 2023.(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Subsequent List

March 01, 2023(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Delhi Nursery Admission Ends

Closure of admission process: March 17, 2023(Photo: freepik.com)

27 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Update: Cold-wave Conditions to Prevail in This State

 Find Out More