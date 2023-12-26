Dhirubhai Ambani International School Admission Process
26 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Online admission application form can be filled by visiting the official website- dais.edu.in
For filling in the application, 'Application for Admission' form can be filled with the help of the registered login ID (registered email ID).
Application form can also be filled by downloading the official mobile app of the school 'DAIS Admission' from Play Store or App Store.
Nursery to Clas 8, IGCSE classes 8-10 and IB Diploma Programme classes 11-12 follow academic calendar of August to June.
For nursery classes, child must be born between January 1, 2020-February 28, 2021 (both days inclusive).
For class 8, the student must have successfully completed Class VII and should have been promoted to Class VIII from a recognized school before joining DAIS.
For class 11, the student must have successfully completed Class X from a recognized secondary education board before joining DAIS.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Educational Qualifications