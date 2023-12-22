Dhirubhai Ambani International School Fees: Nita Ambani's School Fee Structure
22 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is a prestigious educational institution in Mumbai.
Nita Mukesh Ambani, an Indian philanthropist, is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Speaking of the school fees, the application fee reportedly stands at Rs 5000, while the annual fee for LKG to Class 7 amounts to Rs 1,70,000.
According to the media reports, the annual fee for Class 8 to Class 10 (ICSE) is Rs 1,85,000.
According to the media reports, the annual fee for Class 8 to Class 10 (IGCSE) is Rs 5.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the annual fee for Class 11 to Class 12 (IBDP) is Rs 9.65 lakh.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex of Mumbai.
The school has facilities such as the multipurpose Auditorium, laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology, a Learning centre, an art Room, a centre for performing arts, and a yoga Room.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 7 Expensive Colleges of the World