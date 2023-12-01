Dhirubhai Ambani International School was established in 2003.
Sumaila Zaman
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex of Mumbai.
Each of the 60 classrooms within the campus is equipped with a public address system, digital clocks, display and writing boards, student lockers, specially crafted furniture, and facilities for broadband Internet access, multimedia integration, and air conditioning.
The school boasts expansive classrooms, a versatile auditorium, well-equipped laboratories, a playground, a dedicated learning center, an art room, and a yoga space, providing students with a diverse range of facilities to support their education and holistic development.
Two dining halls, meeting the highest modern catering standards, provide balanced and nutritious vegetarian snacks and lunches in an air-conditioned environment.
As alumni of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, star kids like Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar, and Ananya Pandey have all been associated with the institution.
The admission fee for Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) reportedly stands at Rs 5,000, while the average annual tuition fee is cited as Rs 1,70,000 or Rs 14,000 per month.
For students in Classes 8 to 10 following the ICSE curriculum, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) levies fees at Rs 1,85,000 per annum or Rs 15,400 per month.
For students in Classes 8 to 10 enrolled in the IGCSE curriculum, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) sets the fees at Rs 5.9 lakh annually or Rs 49,000 monthly.
Dhirubhai Ambani, the great visionary, was an exemplary role model for setting up the school.