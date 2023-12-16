Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Sumaila Zaman
Nita Mukesh Ambani, an Indian philanthropist, is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
The air-conditioned, multipurpose Auditorium on the ground floor provides a versatile space for assemblies, concerts, lectures and gatherings of all types, as well as for a variety of indoor games.
The School has a total of 60 classrooms on campus. Every classroom has a public address system, digital clocks, display and writing boards, and lockers for students.
The Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories and the specialist teaching rooms for Social Science, Languages, Computer Studies, and Mathematics are equipped in accordance with the specifications of national and international examination boards.
Learning Centre| The Learning Centre is central to each student's academic progress.
Art Room| The Art Room provides opportunities for students to pursue a variety of artistic hobbies such as computer graphics, textile design, woodworking, clay modeling, painting, sketching, and craft.
Centre for Performing Arts| This room has become the focal point for performing arts within the school.