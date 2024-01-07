Dimple Yadav’s Education Qualification
Dimple Yadav is Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and a Samajwadi Party MP from the Mainpuri constituency.
She originally hails from Uttarakhand and has a diverse educational background.
Dimple Yadav studied in Bathinda, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Pune, and the Army Public School (Lucknow).
She pursued her graduation in commerce from Lucknow University.
In June 2012, she was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in a bye-election.
Born on 15 January 1978 in Pune, Dimple is the second of three daughters in her family.
Her father is a retired army colonel.
She was the first woman from UP to be elected unopposed in a Lok Sabha by-election.
