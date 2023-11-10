Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.
10 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Diwali is observed in which month of the Hindu Calendar?
a) Ashwin
b) Ashadha
c) Kartika
d) Magha
Narakasura was defeated by whom, according to Hindu mythology?
a) Lord Vishnu
b) Lord Rama
c) Lord Krishna
d) Lord Yama
The second day of Diwali is referred to as?
a) Bhai Dooj
b) Dhanteras
c) Govardhan Pooja
d) Naraka Chaturdashi
"Thalai Deepavali" is a distinctive Diwali custom observed in this Indian state
a) Tamil Nadu
b) Jharkhand
c) Kerala
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was the ruler of which state?
a) Indraprastha
b) Mithila
c) Ayodhya
d) Hastinapur
For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India?
a) 2 Days
b) 5 Days
c) 6 Days
d) 4 Days
Diwali, the festival of lights, Always falls on
a) First quarter moon night
b) Full moon night
c) No moon night
d) Last Quarter moon night
Can you name the animal linked with Lord Yama, the god of death, and is honoured on the second day of Diwali?
a) Cat
b) dog
c) elephant
Which Hindu scripture, frequently recited during Diwali, narrates the epic story of Lord Rama's life?
a) Ramayana
b) Mahabharata
c) Vedas
Name the goddess who is worshiped during Diwali for wealth and prosperity.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Children's Books Of All Time - InPics