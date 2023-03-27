DMRC Recruitment 2023: Salary up to Rs 3,00,000

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary in the range of Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 per month.

Pay And Benefits

The selected candidates would be given benefits that include Perks, Lease/HRA, Medical benefits, EPF, Gratuity and Insurance.

Eligibility

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical, or, Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognized institute.

Age Limit

For DMRC recruitment 2023, the maximum age limit of a candidate should be 60 years of age.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates must register duly filled-in applications with relevant documents through Speed Post or email to dmrc.project.rectt@gmail.com on or before April 17, 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection process for DMRC Recruitment 2023 includes Personal Interview and a Medical fitness examination.

Application Deadline

For DMRC Recruitment 2023, the last date to register for the available post is 17 April 2023.

