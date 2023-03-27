The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary in the range of Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 per month.
The selected candidates would be given benefits that include Perks, Lease/HRA, Medical benefits, EPF, Gratuity and Insurance.
Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical, or, Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognized institute.
For DMRC recruitment 2023, the maximum age limit of a candidate should be 60 years of age.
Eligible candidates must register duly filled-in applications with relevant documents through Speed Post or email to dmrc.project.rectt@gmail.com on or before April 17, 2023.
The selection process for DMRC Recruitment 2023 includes Personal Interview and a Medical fitness examination.
For DMRC Recruitment 2023, the last date to register for the available post is 17 April 2023.
